Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Prem Chopra; 'Naseeb', 'Mard' And Others

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Prem Chopra have worked in numerous projects. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and Prem Chopra have shared the screen space for 13 Bollywood films. Read on to know their top collaborations.

READ | John Cusack Posts A Video From A George Floyd Protest; Says, 'They Came At Me With Batons'

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Prem Chopra

Trident

Amitabh Bachchan and Prem Chopra were first seen together on the screen in 1971's release Pyar Ki Kahani. Later, the duo worked in a couple of films. But it was 1978's Trident, directed by Yash Chopra, that left a lasting impression on the audience. The musical-drama film also featured legendary actors Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor. Reportedly, the movie was a super hit at the box office and one of the top grosser of 1978, along with Amitabh Bachchan's Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Don.

Naseeb

Apart from the Trident stars, the star cast of Naseeb had Shatrughan Sinha and Rishi Kapoor. The romance-action drama was directed by Manmohan Desai. The film hit the theatres in 1981. The song, John Jaani Janardhan, featured almost all the popular faces of Bollywood back-then. Reportedly, it was the first film whose trailer was shown on Doordarshan prior to release. It is reported that Naseeb was among those rare movies, which crossed ₹1 crore per territory. There were only 13 all-time earner movies until 1984, nine of which starred Bachchan himself and Naseeb was one of them.

READ | Neha Kakkar Shares Heart-wrenching Video To Support George Floyd Protest; Watch

Andha Kanoon

Amitabh Bachchan and Prem Chopra starrer Andha Kanoon's cast had several popular faces, including Hema Malini and Rajinikanth. Almost after a decade, actor Pran was seen essaying the antagonist on the screen. Interestingly, actor Dharmendra also played a guest appearance in the climax of the film. According to online reports, Andha Kanoon was a commercial hit.

Mard

The 1985's blockbuster film, Mard, was directed by Manmohan Desai. Along with the Naseeb co-actors, Amrita Singh and Nirupa Roy played the female lead of the action-romance flick. The music album of the film hit many chartbusters.

READ | 'Baarish 2' Review For 8 New Episodes: Happy Ending Comes With Predictable Twists

Lal Baadshah

The crime-drama film, directed by K. C. Bokadia, hit the theatres in 1999. Amitabh Bachchan was seen doing a double role while Prem Chopra was seen playing a special guest appearance in the film. Reportedly, the action-drama was the last on-screen collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Prem Chopra. The film set the BO on fire.

READ | 'Betaal' Review: Netflix's Zombie-thriller Fails To Keep A Tight Grip On Its Main Plotline

Apart from these films, Amitabh Bachchan and Prem Chopra have shared the screen space for Pukar, Ram and Balram, Gehri Chaal, Desh Premee, Khud-Daar and Insaniyat, among many others. Do Anjaane was also considered as one of the remarkable works of the duo. In many films, the duo was pitted against each other, whereas in a few films they were seen playing friends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.