Amitabh Bachchan Questions Aamir Khan For Not Promoting KBC; Latter's Response Wins Hearts

Aamir Khan is all set to grace the inaugural episode of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor, who's busy promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, will be seen engaging in fun banter with Big B, glimpses from which have been released by Sony TV.

In a recent promo clip, the stars were seen talking about social media, with Aamir mentioning that he joined Twitter to promote his and his close friends' films. This led to Amitabh Bachchan interrogating Aamir as to why he hasn't promoted KBC yet. Being his witty self, the 3 Idiots star mentioned that the show doesn't need any promotion, implying that KBC is a massive hit. His reply got a thunderous applause from the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan questions Aamir Khan for not promoting KBC

In the brief clip shared by Sony TV, Aamir mentions, "I was on Twitter thanks to Amit ji lekin mujhse kuch tweet hota nahi hai pata nahi kya baat hain (but I am unable to tweet anything, I don’t know why)." He continued, "Mere jitne dost yaar hai unki jab filmein lagti thi toh main Twitter pe sabki filmein promote karta tha sir. Aur kuch nahi karta tha sir (When the films of my friends would release, I would promote their films on Twitter. I wouldn’t do anything else on the platform)."

Questioning him, Big B mentioned, "Itne films ka aap prachaar karte hai, humare KBC ka prachaar nahi karte aap (You promote so many films on Twitter but not KBC)?" After putting his head down initially, Aamir replied, "KBC ko prachaar ki zarurat kaha hai ( KBC doesn't need any promotion)." Take a look.

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Independence Day Special episode will premiere on August 7. Apart from Aamir, other notable personalities like MC Marry Kom, and Sunil Chetri among others will also grace the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha, which comes as the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, is all set to release on August 11, 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONYTVOFFICIAL)