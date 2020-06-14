Amitabh Bachchan Quiz: 'Shahenshah' To 'Jai'; Check How Well You Know Big B's Characters

One of the most prominent and influential actors of the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan has enjoyed a career spanning over five decades. The actor had undergone a major transformation in his career span, from a young emerging star to an iconic Bollywood actor. The actor is known for some iconic roles and dialogues in the industry. Guess Big B's character based on the following dialogue quiz.

Amitabh Bachchan quiz

1. I can talk English, I can walk English, I can run English... because English is a very funny language

Jay from Sholay

Vijai from Deewar

Arjun from Namak Halal

Vijay from Don

2. Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah

Vijay from Shahenshah

Jai from Sholay

Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath

Anthony from Amar Akbar Anthony

3. Jao pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mera baap ko chor kaha tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne meri maa ko gali deke naukri se nikal diya tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mere haath pe ye likh diya tha..ye.. uske baad, uske baad, mere bhai, tum jahan kahoge main wahan sign kar doonga

Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath

Vijay from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan

Vijay from Deewar

Vijay from Don

4. Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?

Anthony from Amar Akbar Anthony

Jai from Sholay

Amarnath from Inquilaab

Ganga Prasad from Ganga Jamuna Saraswati

5. Govardhan seth, samundar mein tairne waale kuoon aur taalabon mein dubki nahin lagaya karte hain

Vijay from Deewar

Arjun from Namak Halal

Vicky from Sharaabi

Dhashrath from Bunty Aur Babli

6. Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain

Narayan from Mohabbatein

Vicky from Sharaabi

Jai from Sholay

Raj from Baghban

7. Apun woh kutte ki dum hai, jo baara baras nalli ke andar daal ke, nalli tedi hoti, apun seedha nahin hota!

Johnny from Naseeb

Kallu from Kaalia

Ravi from Satte Pe Satta

Heera from Lawaaris

8. Yeh telephone bhi ajeeb cheez hai - aadmi sochta kuch hai, bolta kuch hai aur karta kuch hai

Vijay from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan

Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath

Vijay from Akayla

Vijay from Shahenshah

9. Main aur meri tanhai, aksar yeh baatein karte hai

Amit from Suhaag

Amit from Silsila

Suryaveer from Ek Ajnabee

Sunil from Darna Zaroori Hai

10. Uff tumhaare usool, tumhaare adarsh. Kis kaam ke hai tumhaare usool. Tumhaare saare usoolon ko goond kae ek waqt ki roti nahin banaai jaa sakti, Ravi

Vijay from Deewar

Amit from Suhaag

Raj from Baghban

Vijay from Shakti

11. Humare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai

Bhashkor from Piku

Subhash from Sarkar 3

Deepak from Pink

Badal from Badla

12. Taqat ka nasha sabse bura nasha hota hai ... kyun ki jisse taqat ka nasha hota hai ... woh aankhen khuli hokar bhi dekh nahi paata ki woh kab girne wala hai

Badal from Badla

Subhash from Sarkar 3

Raj from Baghban

Heera from Lawaaris

13. Insaan ka emotion uska motion ke saath juda hua hai

Bhashkor from Piku

Vijay from Deewar

Subhash from Sarkar 3

Deepak from Piku

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan asks an important question, 'how many ‘A’ s do you see in the picture?'

Amitabh Bachchan quiz: Answers

1. I can talk English, I can walk English, I can run English... because English is a very funny language

Answer- Arjun from Namak Halal

2. Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah

Answer- Vijay from Shahenshah

3. Jao pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mera baap ko chor kaha tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne meri maa ko gali deke naukri se nikal diya tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mere haath pe ye likh diya tha..ye.. uske baad, uske baad, mere bhai, tum jahan kahoge main wahan sign kar doonga

Answer- Vijay from Deewar

4. Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?

Answer- Jai from Sholay

Also Read| Nalneesh Neel praises Amitabh Bachchan; says 'He makes his costars comfortable'

5. Govardhan seth, samundar mein tairne waale kuoon aur taalabon mein dubki nahin lagaya karte hain

Answer- Vicky from Sharaabi

6.Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain

Answer-Narayan from Mohabbatein

7. Apun woh kutte ki dum hai, jo baara baras nalli ke andar daal ke, nalli tedi hoti, apun seedha nahin hota!

Answer- Heera from Lawaaris

8. Yeh telephone bhi ajeeb cheez hai - aadmi sochta kuch hai, bolta kuch hai aur karta kuch hai

Answer-Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath

9. Main aur meri tanhai, aksar yeh baatein karte hai

Answer- Amit from Silsila

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan gave hand-written notes to THESE celebrities including co-actor Ayushmann

10. Uff tumhaare usool, tumhaare adarsh. Kis kaam ke hai tumhaare usool. Tumhaare saare usoolon ko goond kae ek waqt ki roti nahin banaai jaa sakti, Ravi

Answer-Vijay from Shakti

11. Humare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai

Answer-Deepak from Pink

12. Taqat ka nasha sabse bura nasha hota hai ... kyun ki jisse taqat ka nasha hota hai ... woh aankhen khuli hokar bhi dekh nahi paata ki woh kab girne wala hai

Answer- Badal from Badla

13. Insaan ka emotion uska motion ke saath juda hua hai

Answer- Bhashkor from Piku

Also Read| Actors Deepika Padukone has worked with twice; Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia & more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.