Amitabh Bachchan Quiz: 'Shahenshah' To 'Jai'; Check How Well You Know Big B's Characters

One of the most prominent and influential actors of the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan has enjoyed a career spanning over five decades. The actor had undergone a major transformation in his career span, from a young emerging star to an iconic Bollywood actor. The actor is known for some iconic roles and dialogues in the industry. Guess Big B's character based on the following dialogue quiz.
1. I can talk English, I can walk English, I can run English... because English is a very funny language
Answer- Arjun from Namak Halal
2. Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah
Answer- Vijay from Shahenshah
3. Jao pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mera baap ko chor kaha tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne meri maa ko gali deke naukri se nikal diya tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mere haath pe ye likh diya tha..ye.. uske baad, uske baad, mere bhai, tum jahan kahoge main wahan sign kar doonga
Answer- Vijay from Deewar
4. Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?
Answer- Jai from Sholay
5. Govardhan seth, samundar mein tairne waale kuoon aur taalabon mein dubki nahin lagaya karte hain
Answer- Vicky from Sharaabi
6.Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain
Answer-Narayan from Mohabbatein
7. Apun woh kutte ki dum hai, jo baara baras nalli ke andar daal ke, nalli tedi hoti, apun seedha nahin hota!
Answer- Heera from Lawaaris
8. Yeh telephone bhi ajeeb cheez hai - aadmi sochta kuch hai, bolta kuch hai aur karta kuch hai
Answer-Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath
9. Main aur meri tanhai, aksar yeh baatein karte hai
Answer- Amit from Silsila
10. Uff tumhaare usool, tumhaare adarsh. Kis kaam ke hai tumhaare usool. Tumhaare saare usoolon ko goond kae ek waqt ki roti nahin banaai jaa sakti, Ravi
Answer-Vijay from Shakti
11. Humare yahan ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai
Answer-Deepak from Pink
12. Taqat ka nasha sabse bura nasha hota hai ... kyun ki jisse taqat ka nasha hota hai ... woh aankhen khuli hokar bhi dekh nahi paata ki woh kab girne wala hai
Answer- Badal from Badla
13. Insaan ka emotion uska motion ke saath juda hua hai
Answer- Bhashkor from Piku
