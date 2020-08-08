Amitabh Bachchan Quotes His Father Harishvansh Rai Bachchan In A Touching Post; See

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan loves quoting his father Harisvansh Rai Bachchan, who was a poet. The actor is often seen quoting his father at various events, in most of his shows as well as on his various Instagram posts. In Amitabh Bachchan's recent post, the actor quoted his father's famous lines yet again, along with a picture.

Amitabh Bachchan quotes his father's lines

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram account and captioned the picture which said, "दलीलें अक्सर झूठ के लिए दी जाती है ...सत्य तो स्वयं अपना वकील होता है ..!!" ~ ef Am" (sic). What the latter meant quoting this is that an argument takes place when someone lies, the truth speaks for itself. The actor shared a collage picture along with the caption that he put. He was seen wearing a blue colour Bandhgala suit and was seen joining his hands.

Further, the actor added that he would like to quote some of his father's lines which said, "मैं छुपाना जानता तो जग मुझे साधू समझता ; शत्रु मेरा बन गया है छल रहित व्यवहार मेरा "~ Harivansh Rai Bachchan" (sic). The lines written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan meant that if he hid his truth, people would address him as a saint, but he remained true despite the fact that many would judge him.

About Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a poet of the Nayi Kavitha literary movement. He was also a part of several Hindi poetry groups and was known as the master of Hindi literature during the 20th century. He has also received a Padma Shri for his contribution to Hindi literature.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poems have been used in many movies and songs. One of his most popular couplets, Agneepath is used in the movie Agneepath, starring actor Amitabh Bachchan. Over the years, Harivash Rai Bachchan has penned nearly 50 poems.

