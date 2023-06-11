Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth To Share Screen After 32 Years? A Look At Their Past Films

Quick links:
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who have worked in three movies together, will reportedly share the screen for the first time in 32 years. However, the collaboration has not been confirmed yet.
The duo's last collaboration was in the 1991 action drama film titled Hum wherein Rajinikanth portrayed the role of Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Tiger.
The film also featured Govinda and was a massive hit at the box office. The movie managed to earn ₹16.75 crore, which was reportedly equivalent to more than ₹100 crore in India.
In 1983, the duo featured in the film titled Andhaa Kaanoon and they were seen sharing the screen with actresses like Hema Malini and Reena Roy. The movie was helmed by T. Rama Rao.
The film was about Vijay (Rajinikanth) avenging the death of his parents with the help of a forest guard. The film was a success at the box office and earned approximately Rs. 7.50 crore.
In 1985, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan were seen in the film titled Geraftaar and it was helmed by Prayag Raj. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan was a part of this project.