Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth To Share Screen After 32 Years? A Look At Their Past Films

Amid collaboration rumours for a new movie, take a look at the films that Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth worked together three decades ago.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth
1/7
Image: @rdxgoa/Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who have worked in three movies together, will reportedly share the screen for the first time in 32 years. However, the collaboration has not been confirmed yet. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth
2/7
Image: YouTube screengrab

The duo's last collaboration was in the 1991 action drama film titled Hum wherein Rajinikanth portrayed the role of Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Tiger. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth
3/7
Image: YouTube screengrab

The film also featured Govinda and was a massive hit at the box office. The movie managed to earn ₹16.75 crore, which was reportedly equivalent to more than ₹100 crore in India. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth
4/7
Image: IMDb

In 1983, the duo featured in the film titled Andhaa Kaanoon and they were seen sharing the screen with actresses like Hema Malini and Reena Roy. The movie was helmed by T. Rama Rao.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth
5/7
Image: IMDb

The film was about Vijay (Rajinikanth) avenging the death of his parents with the help of a forest guard. The film was a success at the box office and earned approximately Rs. 7.50 crore. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth
6/7
Image: IMDb

In 1985, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan were seen in the film titled Geraftaar and it was helmed by Prayag Raj. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan was a part of this project. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth
7/7
Image: IMDb

The film was about two brothers Kishan (Kamal Haasan) and Karan (Amitabh Bachchan) who were separated due to a tragic incident. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and earned Rs. 32 crore.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Bloody Daddy screening in Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur attend

Bloody Daddy screening in Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur attend
In pics | Prabhas sports veshti and kurta as he visits Tirumala temple

In pics | Prabhas sports veshti and kurta as he visits Tirumala temple
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com