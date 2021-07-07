Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor And More Pay Final Tributes At Dilip Kumar's Funeral

Last Updated: 7th July, 2021 18:44 IST

Held at 5 PM at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai, these are the visuals of Dilip Kumar's State Funeral.

Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar was present at the final rites of the late actor Dilip Kumar. Accompanied by his entourage, the politician paid his respects at the ceremony.

A co-star of Dilip Kumar in three movies, Anil Kapoor attended the last rites of the late actor. The actor was spotted in an all-black attire, clad in a safety mask.

King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan paid his condolences to the late actor's family. The actor was seen consoling the mourning wife of Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu.

Comedian Johnny Lever was sported attending the last rites of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Clad in formal white button-up, the actor paid his respects at the ceremony.

Bollywood's young star Ranbir Kapoor arrived at late actor Dilip Kumar's funeral. Sporting a black kurta, the actor was clad in a mask and seen accompanied by the police personnel.

The wife of Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, was accompanied by director Subhash Ghai. Surrounded by police personnel, the duo was present at the final rites of the late actor.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Dilip Kumar's funeral with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The duo paid their final respects to the late actor.

