Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor And More Pay Final Tributes At Dilip Kumar's Funeral

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's funeral was attended by several notable celebrities of Bollywood namely Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and more.

Princia Hendriques
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
1/8
Varinder Chawla

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Dilip Kumar's funeral with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The duo paid their final respects to the late actor.

Subhash Ghai and Saira Banu
2/8
Varinder Chawla

The wife of Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, was accompanied by director Subhash Ghai. Surrounded by police personnel, the duo was present at the final rites of the late actor. 

Ranbir Kapoor
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Bollywood's young star Ranbir Kapoor arrived at late actor Dilip Kumar's funeral. Sporting a black kurta, the actor was clad in a mask and seen accompanied by the police personnel.

Johnny Lever
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Comedian Johnny Lever was sported attending the last rites of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Clad in formal white button-up, the actor paid his respects at the ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan
5/8
ANI

King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan paid his condolences to the late actor's family. The actor was seen consoling the mourning wife of Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu. 

Anil Kapoor
6/8
ANI

A co-star of Dilip Kumar in three movies, Anil Kapoor attended the last rites of the late actor. The actor was spotted in an all-black attire, clad in a safety mask.

Sharad Pawar
7/8
ANI

Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar was present at the final rites of the late actor Dilip Kumar. Accompanied by his entourage, the politician paid his respects at the ceremony.

Dilip Kumar Funeral
8/8
Varinder Chawla

Held at 5 PM at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai, these are the visuals of Dilip Kumar's State Funeral. 

