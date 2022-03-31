Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna Share Smiles In New BTS Picture From Sets Of 'Goodbye'

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Runway 34. Apart from this Ajay Devgn's directorial, Big B has a number of films lined up in his kitty. He is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Goodbye with South heartthrob Rashmika Mandanna as he recently dropped a joyful behind-the-scenes picture with the Pushpa star.

Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of his daily life with his millions of fans. The actor recently dropped a picture with Rashmika Mandanna as he shared smiles with the actor on the sets of their upcoming movie Goodbye. In the photo, the legendary star wore a striped white shirt and draped a shawl around himself. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna looked glowing in casual attire as she donned a blue top and matching sweater in the picture.

The duo smiled as they were seemingly talking to someone. Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Pushpa .. !!!" in the caption. While his fans tried to remind him Mandanna played the role of Srivalli in the movie, the Mission Majnu star herself commented, "Sir hum jhukega nahi."

Getting a shoutout from the legendary star himself surely made Rashmika Mandanna's day. The 25-year-old took to her Instagram stories to reshare the post and added a sticker that read, "BEYOND grateful." She also Sirrrrrr..! @amitabhbachchan You are," and added a series of fire emojis.

More about Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye

The upcoming film Goodbye will mark Rashmika Mandanna's second outing in Hindi cinema. The actor is all set to make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna began shooting for the film last year. Several pictures from the movie's sets also went viral as Amitabh Bachchan turned DJ for the cast and crew.

Rashmika Mandanna also celebrated her last birthday with the film's team. The upcoming movie is being helmed by Vikas Bahl, while Ekta Kapoor and Shivashish Sarkar are bankrolling it under their respective banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. Apart from the two actors, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan