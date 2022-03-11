Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To A Fan Who Compares Him To Other Stars, Says 'all Are Equal'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been getting a flurry of posts and appreciation from his lovable fans for his latest sports drama release 'Jhund'. Read on.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been getting a flurry of posts and appreciation from his fans for his latest release Jhund. The film, written and directed by Nagraj Manjule, is based on the fascinating story of Vijay Barse, who founded the NGO called Slum Soccer and rehabilitated street kids by channeling their energy into football and turning them away from drugs. 

Soon after the film started premiering, the fans who were enthralled by the legendry actor's stellar performances, sent in their remarks of appreciation on Twitter and some of them even received responses from the actor himself. One of the users wrote about the Sholay actor's acting skills and how he remains the most lovable.

Amitabh Bachchan responds to Twitter user who compares him with other stars

The user hailed Amitabh's commendable acting skills in the film while comparing him with other actors. "Pichle 53 saal main kuch bhi nahi badla, (Nothing has changed in the last 53 years) #AmitabhBachchan Ji remains most lovable by #Jhund of well-wishers, since 1969. May God continues blessing Gurudev...@SrBachchan Sir with The Best #Uunchai forever..." the user wrote along with a picture from the sts of his next film Uunchai. 

Overwhelmed by the love of the user, the actor responded (rough translation from Hindi), “Brother, my body can do only so much. Your love, affection, and courage help this old vehicle run.” In another tweet, a fan said, "a man at 80 (Amitabh will turn 80 in October this year) is delivering high-quality cinema, which is much better than younger actors in their prime". And the best part, the fan added, is that Jhund is a clean, family film with a “concrete” message.

Amitabh said, “Humbled and embarrassed by the comparison .. all artists are equal .. please do not give comparisons". Meanwhile, the Amitabh starrer sports drama opened on a slow note, and the collections witnessed a growth over the weekend to put up a decent performance. However, the overall collections of Rs 6.50 crore -7 crore are unimpressive. The film has now entered in 10 crore club. 

