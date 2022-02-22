Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on social media while interacting with fans recently reacted to a fan’s comment on his picture on Twitter. The fan commented on one of Amitabh’s pictures as he seems to be traveling through a flight. By reacting to the picture, the fan pointed out that the actor looked a bit tired and sleepy in the selfie.

The fan shared the picture and wrote, “Looking so tired,’ along with folded hands emoticon while tagging the actor. The megastar who is known for his witty remarks commented below the post and wrote, “ “‘no sleep club’ .. you have not to tread the patch on the jacket.” The actor pointed towards the jacket he wore on the flight. The jacket had a patch that read, “No sleep club.”

'no sleep club' .. you have not tread the patch on the jacket — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2022

The concerned fan wrote back, “Sach mein ‘no sleep club’ Then you have to awake? No sleep for you?” In his blog, Big B accepted ‘work went overboard’ the night before. “A night before, the iconic actor accepted ‘work went overboard’ the night before while penning his thoughts on his blog.

Oho! Sir. So sorry. Didn't notice the patch on your jacket. I thought its just written. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 seriously you are not supposed to sleep? — Mili(R)🌹🆎️🌹 (@MukherjiRatna) February 21, 2022

“The 19th to the 20th early morning, Project K needed to complete it and I needed to travel on the morn of the 20th, no holding back, committed to complete, done even if beyond the hour of midnight early morn and after 4 am to wind up and rush to the craft of the air, informing them to delay by an hour or so and on for a 1hr15min flight home — Hyderabad, Begumpet – Mumbai CSMA, Kalina, and on to a family event, a marriage of the son of a close family friend, but family in intent. They grew up before your eye and today bind in love and marriage, the rituals so pleasing filled with happiness and joy and emotion and blessings of near and very dear,” he wrote on his blog. The photo shared by the Sholay actor’s fans was one of the pictures that the actor had posted on his blog while he wrote about his next film, Project K. Apart from Amitabh, Project K also stars Baahubali star Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

