Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Abhishek's 'Bob Biswas' Trailer: 'Proud To Say You're My Son'

In his forthcoming film, Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan portrays a cold-blooded killer. The trailer for Bob Biswas, based on Saswata Chatterjee's interesting character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller Kahaani, was released yesterday November 19. On December 3, the film will premiere on Zee5.

Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan, is a crime thriller. The trailer for Bob Biswas' film portrays Abhishek's character leading a double life and claiming to have memory loss. People try to get Bob to work for them, but Bob is committed to his family.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' trailer

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek's Bob Biswas trailer on social media. He retweeted the trailer put out by Red Chillies Entertainment. Big B wrote, “T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!”

T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !! ❤️🙏🚩👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

'Bob Biswas' trailer and release date

The trailer contains several terrifying scenes and concludes with the iconic Kahaani speech "Bob Biswas, ek minute". The character of Bob Biswas in Vidya Balan's Kahaani (2012) drew so much attention that the filmmakers decided to develop a new film to depict his life. Bob Biswas played a dual role as an insurance agent and a contract murderer in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film.

Ditipriya Roy and Chitrangda Singh both star in Bob Biswas. Sharing the trailer of his thriller film with fans on social media, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Nomoshkar Meet Bob! #BobisBack #NomoshkarEkMinute #BobBiswas.” Diya A. Ghosh is the director, and Gauri Khan and Sujoy Ghosh are the producers. On December 3, 2021, it will be broadcast on ZEE5.

In the year 2000, Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut in J. P. Dutta's war film Refugee. Bachchan's performances in the dramas Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna received critical acclaim (2006). He has also starred in multiple other Bollywood films from various genres including Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Dus (2005), Bluffmaster! (2005), Guru (2007), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), Dostana (2008), Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Happy New Year (2014), Housefull 3 (2016) and the Dhoom trilogy.

(IMAGE: PTI / Instagram)