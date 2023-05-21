Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Boxing Match Injury, Reveals Father's Advice: Good Hard Blows...

Amitabh Bachchan, in his latest blog, recalled the advice that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan gave him when he got a black eye in school, after a boxing match. The veteran actor said that when he was in the fourth or fifth standard, he got hurt in the match and wrote a letter to his father. Instead of replying with a letter, his father sent a book from Cambridge, back in 1953, with a special note written on it. The note was recently discovered by Jaya Bachchan, which reminded him of all the memories.

The Baghban actor wrote, "Yes and the fascination gets justified when in the library storing Babuji’s (father Harivansh Rai Bachchan) books, you quite by chance come across one that has been signed and dedicated to you, with a short message ...One such, came across to me by the wife... a bit moth-eaten but still in some legible condition .. marked to me from Cambridge in 1953, during his study there for his thesis. A habit I never forget and pursue to date... with the hope that some day the next generation, if it still shows interest in reading books and not internets, shall be chuffed at coming across one such roster, with some glee."

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, "In BHS, Allahabad - the Boys’ High School - in the year 1953 -54, when I was in the 4th or 5th standard, and Babuji was in England for his studies, I wrote to him that I had entered the Boxing ring in School, to enhance the Cock House points of my House, the Blue House .. and that after one successful bout, had got defeated in the next one .. and that my physical condition against a stronger opponent had given me a black eye and a bleeding nose."

The actor further concluded by writing, "Some several days later - several, because parcels and letters came by boat then - a book arrived for me... on boxing... and inside on the first page was his signature, the date of purchase and destination and a quote from him: 'Good hard blows are delights to the mind'!!! On a visit to St Catharine’s College, Cambridge during a shooting stint in England around the early 2000′s to see the College Information manual, and seek Babuji’s name, I was, on coming to know I was there, accosted by the Faculty Members of the College and invited over for a cup of tea and a chat .. and I narrated this incident to them... It was the heartiest laughter I had ever witnessed from a Britisher… they are a bit reserved , aren’t they… But... I discovered that tales of a fight, any fight, seem to attract their attention rather more prominently than fish and chips."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work

Amitabh Bachchan has a few films lined up. The veteran star will be seen in the film Project K. He will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film titled Section 84, which is a courtroom drama film.