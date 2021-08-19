Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Filming 'Khuda Gawah' In Afghanistan, Calls It 'memorable Trip'

The alarming situation in Afghanistan after being captured by the Taliban has become a matter of worldwide concern. The landlocked country is at war for the longest time and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few actors to have witnessed it first hand. The veteran actor spent a fair amount of time in the war-stricken country and also narrated his experience of shooting Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan during the troubling times.

Amitabh Bachchan on shooting Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan

Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the movie featured stars like Sri Devi, Danny Denzongpa and Shilpa Shirodkar in significant roles. A scene from the movie where the veteran actor participates in Buzkashi, a sport played while riding horses was shot in and around Mazar-e-Sharif. According to a report from Hindustan Times, the 78-year-old had taken to his Facebook to narrate his experience of filming the movie in Afghanistan.

Amitabh Bachchan's experience in Afghanistan

In his lengthy note, the actor described his experience as the 'most memorable trip of my lifetime as he wrote, ''It was produced by Manoj Desai, it was supposed to be a six-day guest appearance but developed into a full-fledged role at his insistence. I cherish the memory of the movie entirely for the trip where it was shot during extremely troubled times'. He continued, 'The Soviets had just left the country and power handed over to Najibullah Ahmadzai who was a die-hard fan of popular Hindi cinema. He wanted to meet me and we were given the right royal treatment.''

The actor revealed that his entire were given VVIP treatment as they were taken to 'through the length and breadth of the incredibly beautiful country in airplanes with armed escorts'. The team of the movie was also not allowed to stay in hotels, as they were accommodated to a house. Bachchan revealed that they 'received the traditional warmth of the locals who have the passion of hospitality'.

He recalled witnessing security problems as he wrote, ''There were security problems, of course, with tanks and armed soldiers all over the streets. Still, it's been the most memorable trip of my lifetime. The unit was invited by a group of warlords, Danny Dengzongpa, Biloo, Mukul, and I boarded a chopper gunship, flanked by five other helicopters. It was an unforgettable ride. The aerial view offered us the vista of purple mountains turning pink and red because of poppies growing there. Time seemed to have stood absolutely still in the valley where the chopper landed''. He continued,

''We could see a medieval castle-like structure in the distance. We were bodily lifted by the warlords and carried there because traditionally, the feet of guest aren't supposed to touch the ground. From the castle we went to grounds where the Buzkashi tournament had been organized for us. Colourful tents had been set up, I thought I was in Ivanhoe land. The warlords insisted that the four of us spend the night there, the palace was emptied and the four of us kept eating and drinking and looking as if we'd wandered into an unbelievable fairy tale''

He also revealed that they received many gifts. Amitabh Bacchan said, ''In Kabul, the night before we flew back to India, Najab called us to president's residence and decorated all of us with the 'order of Afghanistan'. That evening his uncle sang an Indian raga for us with impeccable ease. I don't know where our hosts are, I often wonder where they are today''.

