This Day That Year: Big B Recalls Near-fatal Injury On 'Coolie' Sets In 1983 & More

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Abhishek Bachchan wishing father Amitabh Bachchan on his second birthday to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone holding hands in Disneyland, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his second birthday

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan wished Amitabh Bachchan on his second birthday. He took to social media and shared a post for his father on August 2, 2019, Friday. On this day, the doctors left no stone unturned in reviving him in 1983. It happened when Amitabh Bachchan met with an accident on the sets of Coolie 38 years ago.

So, his son Abhishek Bachchan posted a photo of Amitabh Bachchan on his official Instagram account. In the caption accompanying his post, the actor wrote, “#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near-fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday, Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice.” Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post:

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his near-fatal injury

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled his near-fatal injury on the sets of 1983 movie Coolie. Fans and followers wished him Happy Rebirth Day on this day. So, Bachchan took to social media and thanked everyone for their prayers for his recovery.

In his tweet on this day in 2018, he wrote, “To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks... it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life”. Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet.

T 2885 - To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life ..🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pictures from Disneyland

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shell out couple goals on social media with their stunning photos. On this day, the duo gave their fans and a glimpse of their trip to Disneyland. So, various snaps and videos appeared on their fan pages. They looked touristy while strolling around the place. Check out some of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pictures on the photo-sharing platform.

Sushmita Sen feels proud of her 24-year-old self

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen reportedly spoke about motherhood at an event in Hyderabad. The star explained how proud she was of her 24-year-old self for taking ‘the wisest decision’ to become a mother. Sen adopted a child at that age. The actor added that people thought it was an act of charity. But she called it self-preservation in the interview.

