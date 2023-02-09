Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How A Rat Climbed Into His Bellbottoms While Watching A Film

Amitabh Bachchan completed 43 years of the release of his film Do Aur Do Panch on Wednesday (February 8). On the special occasion, the actor took to social media and dropped a throwback photo from the film. He also shared how a rat climbed up his pants while he was watching the film at a theater.

The actor explained that the incident took place because of his 'bell bottoms'. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "43 years of 2+2 = 5; Do aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! …. Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants .. thanks to the bell bottom ."

Check out the post below:

Post attracts witty responses

Amitabh Bachchan's post left his fans in splits. They took to the comment section and reacted to the post in the most hilarious way. One social media user wrote: "Par Palazzo kyu pahna sir, rat would have gone too far... Thanks to your narrow top." "We used to ask tailor to stitch bell bottoms those days", penned another fan. Yet another one commented, "Super jodi of amitabh ji and shashi ji best comedy drama and thriller."

More about Do Aur Do Paanch

Rakesh Kumar's directorial Do Aur Do Paanch was released in 1980. The movie was produced by Sandow M. M. A. Chinnappa Thevar. The film also starred Hema Malini, Kader Khan, Om Prakash, and Shreeram Lagoo in lead roles.