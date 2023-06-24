Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How Many Mistook The Title Of His Film Don For Dawn Vests

Amitabh Bachchan has always shared anecdotes from his life in his blog posts on Tumblr. Recently, the veteran actor talked about an amusing incident from his 1978 iconic film titled Don. He recalled how people were skeptical as to why the film was given the title of Don.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don was directed by Chandra Barot and featured actors like Zeenat Aman, Pran, and others in prominent roles.

Don was reportedly the third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office back in 1978.

The film was remade in 2006 by Farhan Akhtar.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how people mistook the title of Don

Taking to his blog, the Goodbye actor wrote that many people in the entertainment industry were somewhat unaware of the word Don back in the time. He wrote, "What they were familiar with was a product known as DAWN .. the DAWN banyaan (vests) .. vests. And the market was very skeptical and annoyed with the makers as to why a film title should be about undergarments."

While celebrating Don's 41st anniversary, the Sholay actor revealed that no one liked the title of the film. It was because the market did not understand the meaning of the film and thought Don was not a suitable title for a Hindi film. Some even found the title amusing. Nevertheless, the movie was a hit at the box office.

Plot of the film Don

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don was released in India on May 12, 1978. The plot of the film revolved around a wanted criminal who later succumbs to his wounds after being chased by the police. However, Vijay, a lookalike of the criminal or Don, replaces him and takes over his identity to trace all the illicit activities conducted by him. Khaike Paan Banaras Wala song from this film became a hit overnight.