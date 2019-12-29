Amitabh Bachchan Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award From President Ram Nath Kovind, Watch

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated the veteran actor with the prestigious honour. Dressed in a black safari suit, the Paa star received his award.

His wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were also present at the event.

Big B was to be honoured at the National Film Awards ceremony that were held on Monday. However, a day before itself, Big B had informed that he won’t be able to attend the event due to ill-health. He had then tweeted, “T 3584/5/6 - Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..” (sic)

T 3584/5/6 -

Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

Prakash Javadekar, the Union Information & Broadcasting Minister, was among the dignitaries present at the event. He was one who had announced in September that Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year.

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

Work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. Apart from Chehre, Big B will be seen in several other films this year.

This includes Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund. The first looks of these movies have been released and already generated buzz since then. Be it his co-stars or the directors, Bachchan's fans have been looking forward to the release.

