Amitabh Bachchan Recites A Poem For His Drama-mystery 'Chehre'; Fans Are In Awe

Known for keeping his fans engaged on and off the screen, Amitabh Bachchan is back with the second edition of his poem for his recently released drama mystery titled Chehre. Rumy Jafry's drama mystery, released on August 27, generated a positive response from the audience while the cast was highly appreciated for their stellar performance. To keep their fans hooked on the movie, the senior actor is sharing tidbits on his personal social media handle. Check out his recent post.

Amitabh Bachchan recites a poem for Chehre

Taking to his Instagram, the veteran actor calmly recited poems for his latest movie Chehre. The 2 minutes and 33 seconds video was thoroughly enjoyed by his fans. Sharing the video, he wrote, ''Chehre Poem 2 मुख वही, वस्त्र वही, चाल वही - ढाल वही … पर … शब्दों की पुकार नयी ..#Chehre se kiya tha vada… Nibhane mein laga hoon! 🎵''

This was the second part of the actor's recital of poems for his movie. Earlier, the actor shared the first version by writing, ''#Chehre sochte aakhir chehre ne kaise yeh kaam kiya hai .. My gratitude to Ef Vikas and to music composers Rohan-Vinayak 🙏''

Netizens' reaction to Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram video

Like all of his social media posts, the actor received heaps of praises for his video. The comments section was spammed with heart and fire emojis while one user lauded the actor's efforts by commenting, ''Bahut Khoob.'' Another fan commended the veteran actor's determination to entertain his fans by writing, ''Is Umr mein bhi appka Wahi damdaar Acting hai app waqai me kabil-e-tareef hai janab??'' while another wrote, ''Chehre ne chehre ka nuksan kiya h. Apki lines humesha bohot kuch siksha prapt krvati h hume.''

More on Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre

Featuring a talented ensemble of a cast like Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor, the veteran actor played the lead role of Lateef Zaidi. The plot of the movie follows the story of an ad agency executive who finds himself trapped in the game of an elderly man who has a penchant for mind games. The movie is an adaptation of the book A Dangerous Game.

IMAGE- AMITABH BACHCHAN TWITTER