Amitabh Bachchan Recites Poem Written By Fan As His Movie 'Chehre' Releases In Theatres

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice to a fan who penned down a poem. The veteran actor recited the poem written by one of his followers on social media, whom he calls his extended family. Bachchan shared a video of himself reciting the poem on his Instagram and also wrote about it in his personal blog.

As Amitabh Bachchan's latest movie Chehre was released in theatres, the actor treated his fans as he recited a poem written by a fan. As he shared the poem he wrote, "#Chehre sochte aakhir chehre ne kaise yeh kaam kiya hai .. My gratitude to Ef Vikas and to music composers Rohan-Vinayak." Senior Bachchan also wrote about the poem in his blog and shared that there were 5 poems in total which he would recite and share on his social media one by one.

The actor in his blog wrote, "This is getting to be very disconcerted and detached it may seem, but there is the will to be connected and the trying to do so, each hour .. but the time spent with family was precious and the early rise for the day kept me away ..grateful thanks to ef Vikas for the poems on CHEHRE, and my humble effort in recording them at Janak and bringing some enhancing music with the kind efforts of my music duo - Rohan and Vinayak. There are 5 in all the poems of reciting and shall be putting them up one at a time each day .. here it is."

Amitabh Bachchan recently also recited a poem for the title track of his movie Chehre. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and revolves around an 80-year-old man with a penchant for a real-life game with his group of friends. They conduct a mock trial and decide if justice has been served, if not they make sure justice has been served. The movie was initially scheduled to release on July 17, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The movie was released in theatres on August 27, 2021.

