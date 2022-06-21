Amitabh Bachchan Recreates Old Picture With Abhishek, Shweta; 'Ek Din Aise The...'

Touted as the legendary actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan often treats his followers with pictures from his younger days. From black-and-white photographs from sets of films to candid pictures with fellow stars, a film enthusiast can enjoy a trip to the golden days of the Indian film industry through the lens of a veteran star.

On the personal front, the actor has not shied away from sharing pictures of his family, namely his wife, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and his kids, actor Abhishek and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Recently, the Piku artiste took a trip down nostalgia lane and recreated an old picture with his children. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan's picture with Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan

Taking to his Instagram on June 21, to mark Father's Day belatedly, the 79-year-old shared a before vs after picture of his family. In the monochrome picture, the National Award winner is seen holding a toddler Abhishek in his arms while Shweta is seen sitting on the scooter. In the recent picture, the trio is seen smiling as they pose for a picture together

Bachchan's thought-provoking caption indicated the changing times. He wrote, ''Ek din aise the .. phir aise ho gaye! (Such were the days then and now it has become like this)''. Fans responded to Big B's thoughtful post as one user commented, ''Time flies when you have fun in life'' while another wrote, ''old memories with new memories''.

Before this photo, Bachchan shared a rare picture of people queuing up at the ticket counter for the advance booking of his blockbuster 1978 film Don. He wrote in the caption, ''Advance booking of my film DON .. ! And they said .. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long .. released in 1978 .. 44 years !! AND these also released same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh .. 5 Blockbusters in one year !! .. some of them ran more than 50 weeks ..Kya din the wo bhi!! (sic)''

As mentioned earlier, the actor is a proud parent when it comes to sharing the work of his kids. Recently, he heaped praises on Abhishek's social comedy venture Dasvi. On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to appear in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.