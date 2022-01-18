Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan On 19th Death Anniversary

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's father and poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away in the year 2003. On Tuesday, the iconic actor took to his blogging site and penned a heartfelt message on his father's 19th death anniversary. Check out his message below.

On Harivansh Rai Bachchan's death anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note

Taking to his site, the Bollywood actor wrote, "And the midnight has passed by to the day of the next... and the remembrance of Babuji... his 'punya tithi'... punny tithi... on the virtuous moment... of the completion of his exceptional life... and we have not even touched a hair of his contribution to the world of literature... nor has there been attempt to do so... but there are some who value and exhibit their desires... like the City of Wroclaw in Poland, where his miniature statue adorns the street."

Later, the legendary actor took to his verified Twitter handle and expressed gratitude to people for giving immense respect to his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned poet and writer whose words have not only been immortalised through his writings but also through their use in numerous Bollywood films. Born on November 27, 1907, at Babupatti in United Provinces during the British Raj, he was born as Shrivastava. However, he began using the pen name, Bachchan, which means child. Harivansh Rai is widely remembered for his work, Madhushala, which is frequently recited by Amitabh at various occasions and events.

In 1976, Harivansh Rai also received the Padma Bhushan for his service to Hindi literature. The poet breathed his last on January 18, 2003, at the age of 95 as a result of respiratory ailments at his son, Amitabh's residence, Prateeksha.

Amitabh Bachchan on work front

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting season 13 of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in the fantasy superhero film Brahmāstra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will be part one of the planned trilogy. The movie was initially planned to release on December 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Bachchan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone, reuniting with her after their film Piku. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. The veteran actor is also set to star alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in director Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film. The actor will also be seen alongside South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna in the movie Goodbye.

