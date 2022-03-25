Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently received a sweet letter from superstar Amitabh Bachchan. On Friday, March 25, Babil took to social media to share the heartwarming note with his Instagram family. In the open letter, Amitabh Bachchan remembered his Piku co-star and late actor Irrfan Khan as he spoke of their treasured memories of the past.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Irrfan Khan

Going by the note, it seems that the Pink actor replied to one of Babil's previous letters as he wrote, "Thank you for your warm personal note to me." Further, the veteran actor shared his candid views on life and death stating that the bond of friendship always transcends death. He spoke highly of treasured memories and lasting impression that stays with a person even after one passes away.

He articulated, "Life is transient and death is unfathomable, but 'Friendship' transcends death. Memories made, create a lasting impression on those left behind, and will never be forgotten. Each time we are reminded of a loved one through a phrase, a joke, an action. These are the things that will keep us close despite death."

While concluding his short letter, Big B asserted that actor Irrfan Khan was a great soul who shared an amicable bond with almost everyone. After expressing he is dearly missed, Bachchan then closed his letter with kind regards for the late actor's family including his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan. "Your father Irrfan, was a great soul and everyone whose lives he touched, are better for having known him. He is missed dearly. My regards to your mother Sutapa, your brother Ayaan and self," he concluded. Take a look at the letter below:

Irrfan Khan's demise

Back in March 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed through a tweet that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He received treatment abroad for a year and returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. The actor transitioned the following day due to the infection. Falling in the footsteps of his father, Babil is currently gearing up to make his Bollywood debut in Qala.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan /@babil.i.k