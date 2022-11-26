Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Raju Srivastava On 'KBC'; Comedian's Family Expresses Gratitude

Raju Srivastava's family penned a gratitude note for actor Amitabh Bachchan as he recently remembered the late comedian on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC).

In the latest episode of KBC, Bachchan asked a question about Raju Srivastava, following which the latter's family thanked the superstar for his 'love and blessings'. Raju Srivastava passed away earlier this year at a hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers late comedian Raju Srivastava on KBC

The late artist's family shared a post on Instagram, featuring a series of screenshots of Amitabh asking the question, which read, "How do we better know the comedian Satya Prakash Srivastava, who passed away in September 2022?"

In the caption, they wrote, "We're sincerely thankful to you Shri @amitabhbachchan uncle for showering your love and blessings for dad #rajusrivastava by remembering him through a question in your renowned show KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) last week. This is the fourth time that a question has featured about him on the show. Special thanks to @sonytvofficial."

Following the comedian's demise in September Raju Srivastava's daughter, Antara shared that Big B sent out a special voice note which was played for the comedian while he was in a coma.

"Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabhbachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever. You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru. Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also," she mentioned in a social media post.

The comedian was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital on August 10, after suffering a heart attack while working out. He died at the hospital weeks later.

(IMAGE: ANI/ PTI)