Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Sulochana Latkar: Her Cinematic Legacy Will Live On

Amitabh Bachchan conveyed his condolences upon the passing of renowned actor Sulochana Latkar, lamenting the loss of yet another remarkable talent in the Indian film industry. Sulochana, widely recognized for her exceptional portrayal of maternal characters in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at the age of 94 after a prolonged battle with illness.

Having shared the screen with her in the 1974 film Majboor, Bachchan paid homage to his colleague on his personal blog. Reflecting on their collaboration, Bachchan expressed, "We have lost another great talent from our Cinema World - Sulochana ji... She played the role of a mother in numerous films alongside me... She had been unwell for some time."

The actor remained in close contact with Sulochana's family. Diligently keeping tabs on her health from the moment he learned about her illness. However, his hopes were shattered when he received the devastating news of her demise.

Their collaboration formed a legendary partnership within their stellar filmography

(Amitabh Bachchan and Sulochana Latkar from film Majboor | Image: FilmHistoryPic/Twitter)

Bachchan and Sulochana graced the silver screen together in several notable films, portraying the roles of mother and son. One such memorable film was Faraar (1975), where Bachchan delivered a power-packed performance as Sulochana's son. Brilliantly capturing the intricate dynamics of their relationship.

Sulochana, in turn, portrayed the role of a mother with utmost emotional depth, displaying her unwavering love and selflessness for her on-screen son. Another film that showcased their versatility was Majboor (1974), where Bachchan played Sulochana's son, grappling with a life-altering situation. Their on-screen chemistry was evident as Sulochana flawlessly portrayed the character of a supportive and compassionate mother, adding a layer of emotional depth to the narrative.

Roti Kapada Aur Makan (1974) further highlighted Bachchan's exceptional acting skills as he portrayed Sulochana's son, navigating through societal struggles. And in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Big B and Sulochana reunited in a gripping drama. Once again showcasing their talent as a formidable duo on the silver screen.

Sulochana's iconic career tragectory

(Dilip Kumar and Sulochana Latkar from (1968) Aadmi film | Image: FilmHistoryPic/Twitter)

With her career spanning from the 1940s, Sulochana left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, starring in over 250 films. She became synonymous with portraying maternal figures in Bollywood movies during the golden era of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Adorned in her iconic white saree, she shared the screen with esteemed stalwarts like Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, and Dilip Kumar, adding her charm and talent to the cinematic landscape.

Industry mourns her demise

(Madhuri Dixit mourn the demise of Sulochana Latkar | Image: MadhuriDixit\Instagram)

The passing of Sulochana Latkar was mourned not only by fans but also by notable personalities in the cinema industry. Madhuri Dixit Nene, recognizing her as a cherished and graceful actress, expressed her deep admiration for Sulochana's remarkable performance in the film Sangate Aika. Jackie Shroff, who had the privilege of playing her on-screen son in Andar Baahar (1984), shared a heartfelt photograph capturing their special moments together, paying homage to their cherished collaboration.