Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces Memories Of 'Mili' With Artwork Featuring Him & Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recently went down the memory lane as he shared a picture of artwork from his movie Mili. Mili featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. In this artwork, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are shown as two halves of a face.

The frame of the artwork is kept black and white with a little hint of red and green colour. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the picture as, “Art work for our film MILI .. Jaya and me .. and my first drunk scene .. much before mirror scene of AAA , Satte pe Satta and HUM or Shakti.” As soon as the actor posted the picture, there were several comments appreciating the artwork as well as praising the movie Mili. Later, Amitabh Bachchan thanked everyone in the comments as he wrote, “Truly surprised and honoured that so many of you comment and know the songs of film Mili.” (Sic)

Bollywood actor Ali Zafar also appreciated the movie Mili as he wrote, “ @amitabhbachchan know each and every song of MILI by heart. Will try and cover one so this generation sees and hears what a masterpiece the film and its music was. One of your best performances.” Actor Rohit Roy and designer Manish Malhotra also dropped some beautiful comments on the post.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a unique experience from Gulabo Sitabo

As Amitabh Bachchan's film Gulabo Sitabo released on June 12, the megastar shared an experience that has happened for the first time in his career. Big B sat down with his entire family to watch the film at home. Taking to his blog, Bachchan shared, "there is the immense joy of sitting down together with the entire family and watching a film .. an experience that has happened for the first time .. the release film at home and in the presence of the family .. blessed to be in such." [sic] Shoojit Sircar's directorial is the first film to bypass a theatrical run and release on the OTT platform amid lockdown due to Coronavirus.

The actor wrote, "The GiboSibo .. released through Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and subtitled in 15 different languages .. the instancy of the project is the amazement .. and more of such is believed to be in the following .. and the experience and the verdict and results and reactions are in a state of uniqueness."

