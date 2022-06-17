On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane and reminisced the golden days when he had five blockbusters in one year. The Sholay fame actor dropped a black-and-white throwback picture depicting a long queue of people waiting to buy tickets, stating that some of his films ran for more than 50 weeks. Big B's Don, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Ganga Ki Saugandh were released in the year 1978 and all were blockbusters at that time.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls the time when he had 5 blockbusters in 1 year

The cine-icon took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of a 'mile long' queue which saw people lined up outside a cinema hall for advance bookings of his film Don. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote in the caption that queues were similar for some of his other films of that year too. The 79-year-old seemed nostalgic as he said that some of his films were there in theatres for more than 50 weeks, adding, "Kya Din The Wo Bhi... (What days were they!)"

The caption read, "Advance booking of my film DON .. ! And they said .. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long .... released in 1978 .. 44 years !! AND these also released the same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh .. 5 Blockbusters in one year ! .. some of them ran more than 50 weeks ..Kya din the wo bhi !! (sic)"

Bachchan was dubbed as India's "Angry Young Man" for his on-screen roles in popular Hindi films like Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar. Also referred to as the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' (in reference to his 1988 film Shahenshah), Sadi ka Mahanayak (Hindi for "Greatest actor of the century"), the Pink actor has since appeared in over 200 Indian films in a career spanning more than five decades.

Amitabh Bachchan on the professional front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will also star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from Brahmastra, Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai and Project K.