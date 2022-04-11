Amitabh Bachchan Reunites With Nafisa Ali On 'Uunchai' Sets; Fans Hail 'Major Saab' Couple

Actor Nafisa Ali revived some old memories after she shared a bunch of pictures with her Major Saab co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Apparently, the two stars were shooting in the National Capital for their upcoming film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Apart from the two stars, Neena Gupta is also shooting along with them.

The pictures took fans down memory lane where they reminisced the old memories of the film that was released 24 years ago. In the film, the two played a married couple in the movie, which also starred Ajay Devgn. Sharing pictures with Amitabh, Nafisa captioned them, “My very handsome, amazing man, beautiful energy and adorable co-star Amitabh Bachchan of the film Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya, presently is being currently shot in Delhi.” She shared a throwback picture of them from Major Saab too and wrote, “Major Saab was shot 24 years ago and was directed by Tinnu Anand … how time flies.”

Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares picture with Amitabh Bachchan from sets

Fans were quick enough to comment below the pictures while lauding the two stars. One of the users wrote, “Back together after Major Sahab in Pune. Worked at the Bule Diamond when you all stayed for over two months. You all were a fantastic bunch as guests. Have very special memories.” Another user complimented the two stars and wrote, “Adorable picture !! Looking forward.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ reviving Major Saab memories with these pics.” Another fan recalled their memories of the act.

Nafisa even shared a still from Major Saab on Instagram and explained how time flies and now the two stars are together for another film.

Apart from Amitabh and Nafisa, Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Neena Gupta. Nafisa shared photos with Sarika and Neena on Instagram as well. Earlier on Saturday, actor Boman Irani shared a selfie with Anupam, Amitabh, Neena, and Sarika on Instagram. “What a ride! What a journey !! What an amazing group of fellow travellers,” he wrote with a picture of the, clicked in a car.

