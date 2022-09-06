Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Once Got Punched By Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali; Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also the host of the reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' recently revealed that he was punched by boxing legend Muhammed Ali during a movie shoot. The actor was speaking to celebrity guest contestant and boxing world champion gold medallist Nikhat Zareen on his well-known quiz show. Nikhat Zareen was one of the gold medalists among 22 gold medallists.

During the episode, Nikhat Zareen told Amitabh Bachchan that Muhammad Ali is her favourite, and she even performed his famous signature move. Talking about Ali, Amitabh Bachchan also opened up about the moment he met the great athlete. He added, "I have met him once at his house in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills. Famous Producer-director Prakash Mehra ji wanted to make a film with Muhammad Ali and me and for that, we met at his house. That film never got made, but I ended up getting a punch. I have a photo of him where he is just posing for a punch on my face. What a wonderful human being."

In a 2016 Twitter post, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Ali. He tweeted the picture and wrote, “With 'the Greatest' Mohammed Ali at his Beverly Hills home in LA .. so much fun ..honour and pride for me!" For the unversed, Muhammad Ali was an American boxer and is considered one of the all-time greats in the sport. He passed away in 2016 from a septic shock, and after his death, Bachchan had spoken about him at a press event.

Image: Instagram/@zareennikhat/AP