Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Works 14 Hours A Day Even After Recovering From COVID-19

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest stars in Indian cinema. The actor has been ruling fans' hearts with his acting for over five decades now. While the actor is in his late 70s, he has a plethora of films in his kitty. During the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his busy schedule and revealed that he worked for straight 14 hours every day.

Amitabh Bachchan has contracted the Coronavirus twice, and after fighting COVID-19 back in 2020, the actor was again diagnosed with the disease recently. Two weeks ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to announce that he has contracted the virus. However, the actor recovered quickly and went back to work earlier this month. Recently, during the latest episode of KBC 14, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he could relate to one of the contestant's hectic work schedule.

During the episode, contestant Brij Kishor opened up about his hectic work schedule and revealed that he gets only two leaves in a month and offs for two and a half days. The contestant added that he works for 12 hours a day and is entitled to take a one-hour-long lunch break. The Runway 34 star revealed that he could relate to the contestant as their condition was the same.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Aap ki aur humari stithi bilkul same hai. Hum bhi kya batae aapko, subah 6 baje large hue hain hum yahan par, aur ab jab aapka khel khatam hoga, to use baad phir aayenge hum yahan par, ye 7 se 8 pm tak chalega. (Our situation is the same. I have been working since 6 am and after your game is done, I will come back again and continue to work till 8 pm)"

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen starring in the upcoming film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will also star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming family drama Goodbye. Apart from this, the actor also has Uunchai and Project K in his kitty. The actor will also star opposite Deepika Padukone in the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan