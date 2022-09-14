Amitabh Bachchan’s late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned poet and writer whose words have been used in various Bollywood films. The actor recently remembered his father during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and recalled the time when his father used to write hundreds of letters to his fans and used to make sure that they reached them.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls a fond memory of his late father

During a recent episode of KBC 14, Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane and talked about the time his father Harivans Rai Bachchan used to send hand-written letters to his fans and even went down to the post office to ensure the letters reached the fans. He further mentioned how his father used to write on small postcards and would fold them and posted all by himself and even visited the post office again to check whether the postcards were sent or not.

He stated, “My father used to write a lot of letters to his fans and friends. Every day he used to write 50 to 100 letters, he would answer each and every person's letter on his own. He used to write on small postcards and then would fold them properly and give the postcard in the post all by himself. When I used to ask him why he is going again to the post office, he would say 'I am going to see if the card was sent or not',”

Adding to it, the Piku actor mentioned how he wishes someone from the audience would come up and show him his father’s letters that he would keep with him while giving a copy of the same to the fan. He added, “I am sure enough that someone in the audience would arrive on the show and tell me that see I have your dad’s letter which he wrote for me himself. I will ask him to give me how many ever he has and I would store it in my house. I would obviously give a copy of it to them before taking it. There have been many answers which he had got through letters and he had also made those letters into a book...”

