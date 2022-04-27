Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Dance Moves In THIS Song Of 'Don' Were Inspired By Abhishek

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his films. From Sholay to Jhund, the legendary star's filmographic resume is wide-ranging than any actor from any generation.

Amitabh is also an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts on his Instagram handle. After his son Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited film Dasvi premiered on OTT platform, Amitabh has been seen sharing posts linked to the movie and his son. Recently, the veteran star took to his social media handle and shared a throwback video of one of his songs from his 1978 release Don. Sharing the video, the Runway 34 actor revealed an interesting trivia about the song.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a video of Khaike Pan Banaraswala from Don

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of Khaike Pan Banaraswala from Don but it had a unique twist. Instead of the original track, the clip had the song Macha Re from Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi being played in the background.

Further in the caption, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that some of the moves of Khaike Pan Banaraswala were inspired by Abhishek as he used to dance in a similar manner when he was a kid. Revealing the interesting fact, the iconic star captioned the post as "Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid, he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always."

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section.

One of the users wrote "This is amazing", while another wrote "Iconic dance. Goes well with this song."

Abhishek Bachchan too couldn't resist reacting to the post and dropped a comment on the post. The Guru actor wrote "Haha. Still moving sideways."

Here take a look at his comment-

Amitabh Bachchan shares a fan-made pic of himself & Abhishek

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture made by a fan. In the picture, the Dhoom actor was seen in a green coloured suit, and Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand was seen donning a maroon suit. In the post, Abhishek had his mouth wide open as if he is about to eat. Sharing the post, Amitabh captioned it as "ready to devour !! and let me tell you, you already have .."

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan