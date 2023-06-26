Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Reason Behind Breaking Tradition Of Meeting Fans Barefoot

Amitabh Bachchan has a very busy year ahead of him. The actor has been shooting for Project K and already has other projects lined up. However, in spite of his busy schedule, Big B showed up for his weekly meet and greet with his fans. This time though, he broke the tradition of meeting fans barefoot, and was seen wearing shoes instead.

3 things you need to know

Amitabh Bachchan hosts fan meetings in front of his house every Sunday.

The actor always greets his fans barefoot.

This time, he wore shoes and explained the reason behind it on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals reason behind wearing shoes

For this week’s fan meet, Senior Bachchan was clad in a printed jacket, black trousers and a handkerchief on his head. Contrary to his usual barefoot appearance, the actor sported a pair of white sneakers while greeting fans. Explaining the reason behind it on his blog, Amitabh wrote, “And a big difference today .. SHOES .. shoes because , shooting bare feet, whole of yesterday , gave rise to what is generally referred to bumps in the foot .. named blisters .. a similar incident earlier had incapacitated the body for a long time so taking precaution .. so the temple is still the same, and next time round it shall be revered.”

(Amitabh Bachchan at his Sunday meet and greet | Image: Amitabh Bachchan's blog)

Previously, Amitabh has talked about why he goes barefoot to meet fans. In his previous blog the Piku star stated, “Some sarcastically commented on a few occasions… ‘Who goes out wearing socks and bare feet. ‘I say…I DO! .. you got a problem with that!? ‘You go to the temple bare feet… my well-wishers are my temple'.”

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

In addition to Project K, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actor recently wrapped filming for Section 84. The film also stars Diana Penty in a major role.