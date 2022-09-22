Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What He Gifts To Granddaughter Aaradhya When She's Upset With Him

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is extremely close to his grandchildren and often talks about them. The actor, who is currently hosting the 14th season of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, recently opened up about his bond with his granddaughter Aaradhya. He also revealed how Aaradhya often gets upset and angry with him and he has to make it up to her with gifts.

Amitabh Bachchan recently welcomed the youngest contestant of KBC 14, a content writer named Vaishnavi, to the hot seat. During their conversation in between the game, the contestant asked Big B how he manages to spend time with his granddaughter Aaradhya as he is busy most of the time due to work.

In his answer, Amitabh Bachchan explained his and Aaradhya's daily schedule and revealed that they do not get much time to spend together. The actor revealed that he leaves for work early in the morning after which Aaradhya heads to school. He continued and said Aaradhya returns from school after 3 to 4 pm and gets equipped with homework, with which her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, helps her. Moreover, when he returns home at night, Aaradhya is fast asleep by then. The Runway 34 star further revealed that he stays connected with his granddaughter through video calls. However, they find time to play together on Sundays when they both are free.

Talking about his bond with Aaradhya, Big B revealed that she often gets angry and upset with him. In order to make her happy, the Piku star has to bring her pink coloured hair bands and clips. Bachchan said, "When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates. And, what is it that women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour so I gift her pink hair bands and clips when she gets upset. She becomes happy then."

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Good Bye, which is scheduled on October 7, 2022. He also has Project K, Uunchai, Ganpath and the official Hindi remake of The Intern in his kitty.

