Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Kalki 2898AD Premiere At SDCC In Person

Amitabh Bachchan was notably absent from the first glimpse premiere of the film Kalki 2989AD at San Diego Comic-Con. However, the rest of the cast and crew, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and director Nag Ashwin, attended the comic con panel. In a recent blog post, the veteran actor has finally revealed the reason behind his nonattendance.

3 things you need to know

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898AD was released on July 21.

Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role in the film.

The movie will hit theatres on January 12, next year.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he didn't attend the Comic Con panel

Amitabh Bachchan often updates his fans about his whereabouts through his blog. The actor recently shared why he could not make it to the comic con panel of his film Kalki 2898AD. He wrote, “I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions.” Though the actor could not make it to the event in person, he was connected with the team through a video call on the D day.

(Though Amitabh Bacchan did not attend Comic-con in person, he was present on a video call | Image: Twitter)

In his blog, the actor also shared that he was not aware of what Comic Con is. Mentioning that he was informed about it by his son Abhishek Bachchan, he wrote, “I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comi con meant or was until I told Abhishek”. He also added that Abhishek told him the event is a ‘big deal’.

Kalki 2898AD at SDCC

The movie scripted history by becoming the first ever Indian film to be unveiled at the San Deigo Comic Con. On July 21, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Nag Ashwin and Rana Daggubati attended the panel after releasing the first glimpse of the much-anticipated movie. Along with the first glimpse, the title of the film was also released on the same day. The movie was previously referred to as Project K.