Amitabh Bachchan Revisits Wedding Rituals With Jaya Bachchan On 49th Anniversary; See Pic

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-wife Jaya Bachchan are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo has been married for over four decades now and is only one year away from completing their golden jubilee together. On the couple's 49th wedding anniversary, Bollywood stars and their fans showered them with immense love and heartfelt wishes. Big B too dropped a throwback picture from their wedding day and penned a heartfelt note to thank fans.

Despite his extremely busy schedule, Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. The actor enjoys a massive following on Instagram of over 30 million. On his wedding anniversary, the National Award-winner addressed this massive fan base of his as shared a throwback photo from his wedding with Jaya Bachchan.

In the photo, the two Bollywood veterans could be seen performing a ritual in their wedding ensembles. Sharing the photo, the Agneepath star penned, "Jaya aur meri vivah jayanti pe jo sneh aur aadar pradaan kiya gaya hai uske liye haath jod kar pranaam karta hu. Dhanyawaan. Sab ko uttar na de paaenge, is liye yahaan pratikriya, prativachan, sveekar kare." (I thank you for showering Jaya and me with love and respect on our wedding anniversary. We cannot answer each and every message, therefore, please accept this as a heartfelt acknowledgment and gratitude.)

Many fans showered the couple with their love along with actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Maniesh Paul. The star couple's family also expressed their wishes on their special day.

Navya Nanda shares an adorable picture of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda also showered her grandparents with love on their wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram stories, the youngster shared some adorable monochrome pictures of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Some photos were from film sets and showcased the love between the couple. Take a look at their beautiful monochrome pictures:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love story

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan first met on the sets of the 1971 film Guddi. After sharing the screen space in several other films, the couple tied the knot in 1973. The couple's wedding was a low-key affair as they exchanged vows in the presence of their close family and friends. They welcomed their first child, daughter Shweta Bachchan, in 1974 and son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976.