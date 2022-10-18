Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is 'honoured' To Work With Sooraj Barjatya In Upcoming Drama

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active Bollywood veterans with a long line-up of films in his kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Uunchai. While the actor had earlier worked with Rajshri films, he revealed how he is grateful to work with Sooraj Barjatya in the movie.

The makers of the upcoming film Uunchai recently unveiled its trailer. At the trailer launch event, Big B spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed his gratitude toward filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for casting him in the movie. During the conversation, the actor mentioned that Uunchai would not mark his first collaboration with Rajshri Productions during his early days. However, he revealed he is honoured to work with the filmmaker in the upcoming drama.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "This is not my first association with Rajshri Productions, I have worked with them in my earlier days. Jaya (Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) too have worked with them. It is an honour for me that Sooraj ji gave me a chance to work in a film like Uunchai with such great actors. I would like to congratulate everyone."

Sooraj Barjatya says spending time with Bachchan was "special" for him

At the trailer launch event, Soojay Barjatya revealed working with Bachchan in the movie was easy. He added how he spent time talking about poetry and filmmaking with the Goodbye actor in his van. He further said, "We would learn so much from him, but on the set, he would just listen. That's the greatness of an actor like him."

More about Uunchai

Uunchai is an upcoming drama which will see Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. The movie's plot revolves around four friends who embark on a journey to climb Mount Everest. The movie is not only helmed but written and produced by Sooraj Barjatya under the banner Rajshri Productions. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@balajimotionpic/PTI