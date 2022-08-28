Days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared with fans how he is spending the time in quarantine while doing all the household chores including 'wiping floors' and 'cleaning bathroom'. The Jhund actor also acknowledged the contribution of his staff. Moreover, Big B also revealed that he is currently feeling stable.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he's spending his time in quarantine

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan headed to his blog post to spill beans about how he is spending his time during the isolation period. Through a lengthy note, the Bhoothnath actor mentioned that he has been managing everything on his own, from cleaning his own bathroom to preparing his own bed and tea. The actor mentioned:

"Nowhere is this more prominent and in execution than the times of ‘isolation’ for the dread of the ViD 19, or to be more precise, its prevailing variant …suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches, making your own snack and drink (tea and the coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of."

Bachchan also revealed that he is learning to become self-dependent from this challenging phase. Moreover, the actor also acknowledged the contributions of his staff. He concluded the blog by sharing his health update with his fans. He wrote:

" So .. to get back to the illness .. the feel of the ‘feelings’ is in its stable state .. which in present circumstances is the best that one can do , or should .. One could say , and is often tempted to also, to announce betterment or even more , and find that the very next day your statement being overtaken by quite the opposite .. best then to be in reserve .. in restraint .. in quiet appreciation for those that send wishes, grant them the gratitude they deserve .. and breathe !"

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier, on August 24, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to inform everyone that he had tested positive for coronavirus. “I have just tested CoViD+ positive.. all those who have been around me, please get yourself checked and tested too. (sic),” he wrote.

Take a look:

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Image: PTI