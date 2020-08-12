Amitabh Bachchan Says His 'heart Cheers With Joy' As Janmashtami Wishes 'pour In'; See Pic

As the country celebrated the festival of Janmashtami on August 11, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to extend his warm wishes to fans. The actor shared a collage picture of Lord Krishna and Radha in different forms. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Amitabh penned a caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘As wishes for Janmashtami pour in, my heart cheers with joy’. Soon after Amitabh uploaded the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and reciprocated to the actor's wishes by sharing their positive thoughts. Take a look at how fans reacted:

From sharing couplets from his father's poems to sharing thought-provoking quotes, Big B has been keeping his fans entertained on social media platforms with his posts. Recently, the actor gave fans a sneak-peek into his daily routine. Sharing a well-edited picture of himself, Amitabh Bachchan penned his caption in Hindi and listed all of his activities in a day. Take a look:

Amitabh's recent release Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their plan with an agenda of their own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated Brahmastra. The actor also has Jhund in his kitty.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

