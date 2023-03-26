Amitabh Bachchan Says 'injuries Heal Slowly' As He Gives Health Update

Amitabh Bachchan injured himself on the Hyderabad set of Project K while filming an action sequence earlier in the first week of March. The Bollywood Megastar has been sharing constant updates about his health on his blog and social media and hoped to wave at his fans who gather outside his residence to catch his glimpse.

Ever since Big B has been injured, he has not been meeting his fans outside Jalsa. He expressed regret and even urged his well-wishers and followers to not gather outside his residence while he recovers. In his latest blog entry, he said that the injuries are "healing slowly".

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, "The injuries heal slowly and today hope the effort is enough to climb the board and wave to the well wishers at the GATE... being away from them that have such sincerity with them is not approved in any manner... the life and the breath of the well-wisher is supreme... they live so I live (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan injured on set

Earlier in March, Amitabh Bachcan informed his fans about the injury on Project K set in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old actor said his “rib cartilage popped broke” and there is a “muscle tear to the right rib cage”. Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

(With PTI inputs)