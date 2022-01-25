Amitabh Bachchan Says It 'irks' Thinking About Pending Chores Amid Soaking The Winter Sun

Amitabh Bachchan has been soaking in the 'bright and strong' winter sun in his garden area these days, while also worrying about his pending work projects. The veteran actor recently updated his blog with his thoughts as he sat out in bright sunlight, quipping how it 'irks' him to see his chores getting delayed to another day. He further pledged to get the work done in the near future. "Eventually I shall laugh back ... and work towards it,” he mentioned.

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys soaking in winter sun

Taking to his blog recently, the superstar wrote, "the Sun shines bright and strong .. for a while and then the cool breeze takes over .. bringing relief to the fire that burns through the skin … life … some get burnt .. some wait for the breeze. I sat out this morning again under the brightness .. and sustained the warmth of the heat only to be soothed again by the caring caressing breeze that flowed about, almost immediately.”

Mentioning about his piled-up projects, he further added, "The chores or works that remain in the pending keep the lists over flowing the pages of time needed for completion .. it irks that a definitive step was not taken today also .. and the day has passed ... and the work shall be re scheduled.”

Lastly, the actor ended his blog on a positive note, promising to finish things up at the earliest. “rubbish ..this is not the thinking of sanity .. it must prevail and exercise its strength and will to execute .. it shall .. and it will …no harm in expressing it even it may not be meant ... but it is this that shall get the work done .. you laughed at me .. eventually I shall laugh back ... and work towards it.” Take a look at his blog post here.

More on Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the upcoming remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern. He also has Runway 34, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet as well as Brahmastra, Jhund, Goodbye, Intern, Project K, and Uunchai in the pipeline.

