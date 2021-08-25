Amitabh Bachchan Says 'new Ideas Keeps Me Going' As He Completes 52 Yrs In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the biggest legends the Hindi Film Industry has witnessed to date. The superstar made his acting debut in Khwaja Ahmad Abbas 1969 Saat Hindustani and since then, amazed the audience with his exceptional projects, helming the most powerful roles. The actor is now set to appear in the mystery thriller Chehre, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 27. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor, who is in his 52nd-year in the film industry, spoke about how he finds the medium of films exciting and is always looking forward to new ideas, which 'keeps him going'.

Amitabh Bachchan on the creative journey of filmmaking

The actor is set to make a comeback on the silver screen, with his movie being the second Hindi film to release in theatres since the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The Rumi Jafry directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The actor, who still has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty, spoke about how he finds the medium of films entertaining.

The Sholay actor said that films are an 'interesting and creative journey' that all of us take. Even after 52 years, the actor is still intrigued by what his upcoming projects entail, what his character and story will be like, among other things. The actor's 'eagerness to listen to new ideas' is what keeps him going, he said.

More about Chehre and Amitabh Bachchan's other projects

Chehre will see Amitabh Bachchan play essaying a lawyer's role (Advocate Veer Sahay), while Hashmi will be a business tycoon( Karan Oberoi). Apart from the duo, the movie will also star Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The thriller is being bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private. It is set against the backdrop of a mock courtroom drama.

Back in May 2019, the movie had commenced its shoot and was slated for a worldwide release on July 17, 2020. However, the release date got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally premiere on August 27, 2021.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan continues to have interesting movies in his pipeline, with films like Brahmastra, Jhund, The Intern, and Sooraj Barjatya’s Oonchai among others. He has already wrapped shooting for Brahmastra and Jhund while other movies are slated to finish their shoot by the next year.

IMAGE: PTI