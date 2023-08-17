Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Blessing At Siddhivinayak Temple | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan recently launched the latest season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Days after, the actor reached the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. The images from his holy visit surfaced online on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

Amitabh Bachchan has a busy year ahead of him.

Along with shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Additionally, he will be making a cameo appearance in Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer, which is releasing on August 18.

Amitabh Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple

In a viral video, the Senior Bachchan was seen entering the temple with extra security. He performed a special puja, asked Bappa for his blessings, and presented fruits and coconuts to the Lord.

While the veteran actor frequently visits Siddhivinayak with his family, he went to the temple by himself this time. He donned an off-white kurta and a cream shawl in the shared clip. Big B was protected by security even while performing the pooja inside the temple.

Amitabh Bachchan on his return to KBC

Talking about the new season of KBC, Amitabh said, “Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been gyaandaar, dhandaar and shaandaar, but in its 15th season, we will be ushering in a new beginning – representing an evolving India, its aspirations, and its citizens who dream big.”

KBC is the official Indian adaptation of the British television show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Since its beginning in 2000, Amitabh has hosted it, with the exception of the third season, which was helmed by Shah Rukh Khan. The top prize was originally set at 7 crore for the 7th season in 2013, then it was increased to 7.5 crore for the 14th season in 2022 to honour India's 75th anniversary of independence.