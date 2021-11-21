Amitabh Bachchan Sends Legal Notice To Pan Masala Brand; Asks To Stop Broadcasting His Ad

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand pan masala brand has now sent a legal notice to the company to discontinue airing TV commercials featuring him. Bachchan announced his dissociation with the company and his withdrawal from the Kamla Pasand campaign in October after a national anti-tobacco organisation requested him to refrain from endorsing a pan masala brand. Bachchan cited he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising.

Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice

The Big B of Bollywood has now sent a legal notice to the pan masala brand that continued to air TV commercials featuring him despite his termination of the contract, a source told Bollywood Hungama. Bachchan stopped endorsing the brand to help prevent youngsters from getting addicted to tobacco. The decision had come after Bachchan received criticisms and was also trolled on social media platforms for the campaign.

The veteran actor’s official statement had earlier revealed that he was unaware of the campaign being under surrogate advertising. "Kamala Pasand … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion," the statement had said. Now the company will face legal action from the actor for airing commercials featuring him without consent.

Amitabh Bachchan interacts with fan who questioned the pan masala campaign

Earlier in September, a fan took to the comments section of one of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's Facebook posts and asked him why he endorses pan masala through his advertisements. Translated in English the comment read, "Hello sir, I just one question for you. Why did you endorse a pan masala brand? Then what is the difference between you and these Tatpunjis (broke artists)." The actor then replied to the comment and mentioned that he gets paid for his work. Translated in English his reply to the fan's comment read, "If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to 'why am I getting associated with it?' If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it." He further explained in his reply that the fan should not be using the word 'Tatpunjis', as it would not be fair to others in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan films

The veteran actor is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from the game show, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the Indian adaptation of Hollywood's The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in OTT flick Chehre directed by Rumi Jaffery alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Image: PTI