Amitabh Bachchan Sends Wishes To Grandson Ahead Of Bollywood Debut; 'Keep The Flag Flying'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family members that consist of some amazing actors have given a lot to the entertainment industry. Given the illustrious career graph of each actor from the Bachchan family, another star is in process with Sholay actor’s grandson Agastya’s debut with The Archies.

Agastya who is Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s son is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor. Reema Kagti who is also one of the two producers on board for the upcoming project, announced the news about beginning the filming on Instagram with the picture of the clapperboard.

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Agastya ahead of Bollywood debut

The news about his grandson’s debut soon has left the stalwart excited as he cannot wait to watch Agastya on the big screen. The legendary actor recently interacted with his fans on Twitter by reacting to some of their tweets. One of the users shared the picture of the clapperboard from The Archies sets while congratulating the iconic actor.

Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/rHwE8Rc7hu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 18, 2022

Responding to the love, Amitabh Bachchan penned a special note for his grandson. Wishing him luck, the actor wrote, “Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!!”

Zoya Akhtar had announced her project in November last year but, she is yet to announce the project and the cast members officially. Several media reports suggest that the shooting of the film will be held in Ooty and in the nearby hilly regions. The star kids will reportedly essay the lead roles of Veronica, Betty, and Archie in the film The Archies, based on the popular teen comics of the same name.

Giant streaming platform, Netflix has reportedly partnered with Archie Comics for the musical, set in 1960s India. Meanwile, a few pictures from the sets appeared a weeks ago where the debutants were dressed as Archie, Veronica and Betty. The Archies will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. Zoya’s production company Tiger Baby Films is co-producing the project with Graphic India. Zoya is known for directing films like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

