Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Before & After Pic Of Himself; Fans Say 'handsome Then And Now'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. In his career spanning five decades, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry and still continues to impress his fans with his impeccable acting skills.

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handle. The veteran actor often gives fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life. From sharing hilarious caricatures to sharing some cool selfies, Bachchan's Instagram is a visual treat for his fans and followers. Recently, the Jhund actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a before and after pic of himself taking a hilarious dig at his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a before and after pic of himself

On Wednesday, Big B took to his Instagram handle and dropped a collage of himself. In the picture, he is seen sitting comfortably on a chair wearing a blue and white formal suit. From what it seems, it is an edited before and after picture of Amitabh from the 90s era and the present.

Sharing the post, Amitabh Bachchan penned a quirky caption taking a hilarious dig at all his fans. The legendary actor wrote "And they .. THEY .. tell me on Social Media “कुछ नहीं बदला “ !! अब आँखों की कमज़ोरी की responsibility तो हम ले नहीं सकते ??

“हम ही जाने हाल हमारा, बदल गया है जीवन सारा “ !! Now we can not take the responsibility for the weakness of the eyes?? (sic)"

Here's a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens quickly took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "But you were handsome then... And handsome now too. (sic)". Another wrote "Kaha kuch badla hai sir ....aap tab mere mom dad k hero the ....ab mere hero ho". A third user wrote "My all time hero! (sic)"

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda also dropped a heart in the comments section.

(Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram)