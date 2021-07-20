Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Photo Of Him Yawning, Says He Is Working 'round The Clock'

Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan has back-to-back releases lined up for him. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him yawning. He wrote that he had been working continuously. Bachchan will next be seen in the crime thriller Chehre.

'Working round the clock'

Amitabh Bachchan shared a BTS picture from the sets of his reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the photo, the veteran actor was seen yawning and wrote that this is what happens when we work round the clock. He wrote, "happens .. when you work round the clock."

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the picture and left a goat emoticon in the comment section. Most of the fans were in awe of the veteran actor and left several heart emoticons and heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section of the actor as well. While another man called him the King of Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre gets postponed

Chehre was initially scheduled to release on 9th April 2021 in theatres but was postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The movie also features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role alongside Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Amitabh will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, while Emraan will be seen portraying the role of a business tycoon. The veteran actor took to his Instagram and wrote, "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe!- Team #Chehre."

Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. The movie will mark the reunion of Padukone and Bachchan who worked together in the 2015 movie Piku.

