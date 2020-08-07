Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Thought-provoking Quote On Raindrops; See Post

As Mumbai city recorded a heavy rainfall on August 6, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan made sure he gave a glimpse of the seasonal rains to fans on social media, as he shared a picture of his balcony, ‘clicked with his iPhone vertical’. With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about rains and posted a poignant quote in Hindi as a caption, which is roughly translated to, 'The raindrops might have some wish too, otherwise who falls on this land after reaching the sky'. Take a look at the post shared by Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi:

In July, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to a Mumbai hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda tested negative for the COVID-19. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital. Since his discharge, the actor been sharing memes on how he battled the deadly infection. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photoshopped meme, which featured the actor kicking a ‘Coronavirus’ football. The picture features two Amitabh Bachchans, kicking the infection from either side. Take a look at the picture shared:

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

