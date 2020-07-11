Amitabh Bachchan Shares Adorable Then-and-now Pic With Kids, Wonders 'how They Grew Up'

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared adorable throwback pictures with his kids, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. The veteran actor posted a seemingly recent photograph with his son and daughter with another picture from their childhood as he expressed wonder at how quickly the two had grown up. He wrote in the caption, "कैसे इतने बड़े हो गये ?!!😀" (How did they grow up so fast?!!)

Have a look

The 77-year-old actor has been actively updating his social media handles and his blog with stories and memories from his archives throughout the lockdown period. Along with a picture with his kids, the Sholay actor also shared another throwback picture of himself from his youth. The monochrome picture from the past reminds us of the superstar's 'Angry Young Man' portrayal onscreen.

Amitabh Bachchan has always expressed pride in sharing pictures and accomplishments of both his kids, Abhishek as well as Shweta. Abhishek Bachchan has recently made his web series debut as the lead in Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. Shweta, who is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda, is a fashion designer and an author. Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote her first book 'Paradise Towers' in 2018.

Amitabh has also often shared pictures with his grandchildren -- Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya with Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya. In fact, his 19-year-old grandson Agastya is reportedly looking forward to a career in the film industry. As per reports from an entertainment portal, the young one has already received multiple offers.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Gulabo Sitabo which released recently on OTT. The actor portrayed the character of Mirza Sheikh. He shared the screen with Ayushman Khurrana and the film was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in several other films that are lined up his way. Those films include Butterfly, Jhund, Brahmastra, Chehre and Uyarndha Manithan. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in cameos AB Aani CD, Ghoomketu and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

