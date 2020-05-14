Amitabh Bachchan Shares Adorable Video Of Two Little Boys, Says 'too Cute'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an adorable video of two kids where the younger boy repeats every action by the older boy while drinking lemonade. The original video was shared by Twitter user Jasmine, and according to the caption, the boys in the 28-second-clip are Kavan and Kabir. Amid the gloomy times of the global health crisis, millions across the nation are confined to their homes and apparently these little kids were also trying to ‘make the most of quarantine’ by making the lemon drink. Bachchan shared the clip saying that the ‘diligent’ manner in which the ‘little fellow’ is doing everything the elder one is doing is “just too cute”.

... the little fellow following diligently what the elder is doing is .. just ... too cute 🤣 https://t.co/XfGisfBQi3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2020

‘So cute’

The video has gone viral and has already garnered over 65 thousand views. Internet users were seen awestruck by the cuteness of the little boys and one of them even pointed out at the way younger boy ‘pretended’ to burp after finishing the drink. Few Twitter users were also seen recalling their memories from childhood with their siblings.

Wow amazing 💝💝👍👍 — Mohan mall (@Mohanmall3) May 13, 2020

Awwwww sweet sweeter sweetesttt..... 😘 — Shreya Singh (@ShreyaS19811629) May 13, 2020

So beautiful video hai sir ji thank you so much shubh ratri Ji🙏😀🤣🙏 — Sudha Ajmera (@SudhaAjmera7) May 13, 2020

A good big brother!❤️ — cindyd (@cindyd85107836) May 13, 2020

My 8 year old son is also like the little one in the video... whenever we ask both my kids to do something, he looks at his 10 year old sister to copy her in everything.. hilarious😀😀😀 — neha wadhwa (@nehawadhwa15) May 13, 2020

Sooo cute — Dr.manju (@drortho97) May 13, 2020

