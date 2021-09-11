Amitabh Bachchan Shares Age-old Photo Featuring Superstars Dharmendra, Jeetendra; See Pic

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is a much active Instagram user. The actor uses the platform to express his daily thoughts and often treats his fans with some throwback photos from his early days in Bollywood. The actor recently amazed his fans with a monochrome photo that had five superstars from their era.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan recently went down memory lane and relived a million-dollar moment from his early days. The actor shared a monochrome throwback photo from probably the 60s. The photo not only had Amitabh Bachchan but Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Prem Chopra altogether. In the caption, the actor mentioned how it is difficult to find these many stars in a single frame nowadays. He wrote, "Jeetendra .. Dharmendra .. Prem Chopra .. Shatrughan Sinha .. and moi...aajkal aise jamghat bahut kam dekhne ko milte hain (nowadays we don't get many chances like this)." Big B's fans were surely thrilled to see the photo. They showered the veteran actor with love. A fan commented, "All Legends in one frame," while another one wrote, "Legends."

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's photo from their first film

Amitabh Bachchan is seemingly a fan of old photos and has a whole lot of them. Last week, the Chehre actor shared a photo with his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan. The photo was from their first film. In the caption, he wrote, "Our first film together .. ‘Bansi aur Birju ‘ .. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that’s 49 years ago !!!" The couple's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented on the photo and wrote, "Love you both."

Last month, the actor's film Kala Patthar clocked 42 years. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a collage of the film's poster. In the caption of the post, he shared how he could relate to the film a lot at that time as he actually worked in a coal mine before entering the industry. He wrote, "42 years of KALA PATTHAR .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company , my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol."

IMAGE: AMITABH BACHCHAN, JEETENDRA AND DHARMENDRA'S INSTAGRAM