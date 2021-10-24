Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Iconic Photo With Jaya Bachchan From 'K3G' On Karwa Chauth; See

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is the celebration of love between a married couple. The festival is considered one of the most sacred traditions for married women who observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the prosperity, well-being and long-live of their husbands. It is celebrated in various parts of the country. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, legendary star Amitabh Bachchan shared a priceless photo with his wife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to his social media handles, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an iconic photo with Jaya Bachchan from the 2001 romance drama film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The photo had Big B and Jaya Bachchan in ethnic cream-coloured ensembles, hugging each other. Sharing the photo, he wished his fans and wrote, "करवा चौथ की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ. सब कुशल मंगल हो." (Many many wishes on Karwa Chauth. Good luck everyone). The actors' fans were delighted to see the photo and showered them with love.

Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback photos with Jaya Bachchan via social media. Last month, the legendary actor shared a monochrome photo with Jaya Bachchan from their first film, Bansi Aur Birju. The photo had the two actors hugging each other. Sharing the photo, Big B mentioned it has been 49 years since their first film was released. He wrote, "our first film together .. ‘Bansi aur Birju ‘ .. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that’s 49 years ago !!!"

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple welcomed their daughter Shweta Bachchan in 1974 and son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976. Apart from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Bansi Aur Birju, the couple starred in several blockbuster films, including Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi, Sholay, Abhimaan, Ek Nazar, and Guddi.

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan last starred in the film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actor is currently serving as a host of KBC 13. He has several projects in his pipeline. Big B is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mayday. He will also star in Jhund, Goodbye, Brahmastra, and Project K. He will also star in the official Hindi remake of The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan